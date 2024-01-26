Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $55.40 Average PT from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of TMHC opened at $52.57 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9,467.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

