Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADYYF shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Adyen stock opened at $1,239.61 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $660.00 and a 1-year high of $1,886.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,243.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,129.79.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

