Wells Fargo & Company Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $70.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.47 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

