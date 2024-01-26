Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $265.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $251.75 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $256.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.