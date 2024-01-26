Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

