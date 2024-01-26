TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTGT. UBS Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.78 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

