Citigroup Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $68.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of DT opened at $58.19 on Monday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

