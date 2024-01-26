IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDA

IDACORP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,858,000. American Trust raised its stake in IDACORP by 38,530.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 726,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 335.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.