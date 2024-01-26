Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BANR. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner Announces Dividend

Shares of BANR opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. Banner has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

