Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $142.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.