Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Griffon

Griffon Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GFF opened at $59.77 on Monday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Griffon by 931.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.