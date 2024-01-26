Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

ENB opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

