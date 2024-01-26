TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TRP opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,683.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

