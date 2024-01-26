Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Sells $1,858,200.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five Below Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.80 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.46. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.