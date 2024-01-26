Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sells $2,331,196.16 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

