The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 46,818 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,415,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55.

On Monday, January 22nd, Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $87.12 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.