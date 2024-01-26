FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.03. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.79 per share.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

