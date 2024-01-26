FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.03. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.79 per share.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS.
View Our Latest Report on AutoNation
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $182.08.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.