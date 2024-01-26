Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dillard’s, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $39.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $39.24. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $40.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $398.98 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

