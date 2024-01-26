Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

