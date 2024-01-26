National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SLF opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,798 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,344,000 after purchasing an additional 317,661 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,207,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,388,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after purchasing an additional 336,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

