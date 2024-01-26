Genpact Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Genpact in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

