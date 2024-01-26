Critical Analysis: Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) versus SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and SeaChange International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $15.01 million 2.11 -$6.86 million ($1.23) -3.55 SeaChange International $32.49 million 0.22 -$11.40 million ($3.68) -0.75

Duos Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -76.04% -191.95% -67.36% SeaChange International -27.84% 2.91% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Duos Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software. The company's proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal for the automated inspection of trains while they are in transit. It also develops Automated Logistics Information Systems, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware; and training services. The company operates its services under Duostech Brand. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

