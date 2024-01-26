Financial Survey: Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) & Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) and Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verve Therapeutics -2,528.19% -38.83% -30.66% Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.65% -81.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verve Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verve Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 189.03%. Given Verve Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verve Therapeutics is more favorable than Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verve Therapeutics $1.94 million 389.40 -$157.39 million ($3.10) -3.82 Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.65 million ($1.17) -0.27

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virpax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verve Therapeutics beats Virpax Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise PES200, which enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain; AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

