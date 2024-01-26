Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) versus Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Head to Head Contrast

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -299.33% -85.92% -53.30% Enveric Biosciences N/A -184.67% -115.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $23.64 million 110.45 -$181.12 million ($3.25) -13.59 Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$18.47 million ($11.54) -0.08

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Enveric Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enveric Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, and other MC4R disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

