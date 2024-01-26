Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.83. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

