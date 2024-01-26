Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

