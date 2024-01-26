Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

WOR stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

