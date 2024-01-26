Raymond James Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

