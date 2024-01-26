Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.
Avista Trading Up 1.6 %
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Avista Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 49,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
