Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.90.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Playtika Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

