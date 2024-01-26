EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

