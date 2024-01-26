CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.10.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 124,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

