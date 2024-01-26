vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $7.87 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.27.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

