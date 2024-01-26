vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $7.87 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.27.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.