International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.71.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 457.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.