SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on S. Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

SentinelOne stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,077 shares of company stock worth $25,560,527 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

