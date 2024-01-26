Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

ADM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.