Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.1 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.84. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.