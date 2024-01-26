Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

