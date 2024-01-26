Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

