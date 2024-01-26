Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

