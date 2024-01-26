Mizuho Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $64.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

NYSE:SR opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

