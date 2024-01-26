Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

