Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

