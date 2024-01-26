PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $19.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

PCG stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

