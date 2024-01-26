Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Target Price to $66.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $554.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

