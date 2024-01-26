AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

AES Stock Up 3.8 %

AES stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

