American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.09 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

