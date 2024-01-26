Seaport Res Ptn Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.33.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

DHI opened at $141.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.