Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

