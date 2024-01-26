GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
