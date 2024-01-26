GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

GEE Group stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,701 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

